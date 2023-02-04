Chadron 54, Valentine 51
McCook 60, Ainsworth 56
Syracuse 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35
Lewis and Clark Conference
Clark Bracket
Fifth Place
Tri County Northeast 49, Homer 30
Third Place
Plainview 51, Hartington-Newcastle 46
Lewis Bracket
Seventh Place
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Creighton 34
Mid State Conference Tournament
Championship
Pierce 44, Hartington Cedar Catholic 28
Fifth Place
Boone Central 44, Norfolk Catholic 36
Third Place
Wayne 67, O'Neill 45
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Third Place
Summerland 51, Stuart 42