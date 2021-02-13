Auburn 52, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 46
Hartington Cedar Catholic 64, Lutheran High Northeast 34
Norfolk 76, Omaha South 66
...Some snow in southeast Nebraska tonight into Sunday and very cold wind chills the next several days... .A weather disturbance will produce some light snow tonight across mostly western and southern Nebraska. Cold high pressure is expected to dominate the region from tonight into Tuesday, with bitter cold winds chills, especially during the overnight and morning hours. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Sunday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while being outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
