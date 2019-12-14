Adams Central 53, Winnebago 22
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Wausa 46
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Randolph 50
Millard West 62, Norfolk 35
Pierce 50, Hartington-Newcastle 47
Wahoo 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
-