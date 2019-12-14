Area basketball scores

Adams Central 53, Winnebago 22

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Wausa 46

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Randolph 50

Millard West 62, Norfolk 35

Pierce 50, Hartington-Newcastle 47

Wahoo 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40

