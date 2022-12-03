Aquinas 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36

Bancroft-Rosalie 56, Archbishop Bergan 43

Clarkson/Leigh 49, Madison 42

Gordon/Rushville 52, Ainsworth 51

Humphrey St. Francis 51, Heartland Lutheran 7

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47, Battle Creek 43

Lutheran High Northeast 56, Guardian Angels 48

McCook 65, Valentine 27

Omaha Roncalli 55, West Point-Beemer 19

Seward 59, North Bend Central 44

Stanton 62, Tekamah-Herman 57

Wausa 47, Boyd County 40

Wayne 50, Ponca 28

Early Bird Classic

Championship

Lincoln High 56, Bellevue East 36

Consolation

Papillion-LaVista 65, Norfolk 52

GICC Early Season Tournament

Championship

Omaha Gross Catholic 55, Norfolk Catholic 50

Consolation

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Lincoln Lutheran 24

