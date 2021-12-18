Ainsworth 66, Cozad 56
Arlington 83, Tekamah-Herman 58
Battle Creek 54, West Holt 39
Blue Hill 65, St. Mary's 45
Burke, S.D. 52, Stuart 45
Clarkson/Leigh 45, Howells/Dodge 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 56, West Boyd 51
Elkhorn Valley 57, Plainview 34
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Boone Central 43
Lutheran High Northeast 61, Homer 25
Norfolk 55, North Platte 47
Oakland-Craig 56, Madison 27
Omaha Roncalli 42, Hartington Cedar Catholic 37
Stanton 70, Pender 59
Vermillion, S.D. 53, Crofton 20
Wayne 47, O'Neill 35
West Point-Beemer 47, Columbus Scotus 43