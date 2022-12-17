Arlington 67, Tekamah-Herman 48

Battle Creek 56, West Holt 54

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, West Boyd 37

Elkhorn Valley 71, Plainview 43

Fort Calhoun 51, Bancroft-Rosalie 40

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Omaha Roncalli 52, OT

Howells/Dodge 51, Clarkson/Leigh 34

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Fullerton 25

Lutheran High Northeast 54, Homer 33

Madison 42, Oakland-Craig 36

North Platte 66, Norfolk 64

Pender 70, Stanton 67

Vermillion, S.D. 54, Crofton 24

Wakefield 77, Bloomfield 33

Lakota Nation Invitational

He Sapa Bracket

Championship

Omaha Nation 73, Crazy Horse, S.D. 71

Third Place

Santee 75, Wakpala, S.D. 67

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cozad vs. Ainsworth, ppd.

Stuart vs. Burke, S.D., ppd.