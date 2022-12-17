Arlington 67, Tekamah-Herman 48
Battle Creek 56, West Holt 54
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, West Boyd 37
Elkhorn Valley 71, Plainview 43
Fort Calhoun 51, Bancroft-Rosalie 40
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Omaha Roncalli 52, OT
Howells/Dodge 51, Clarkson/Leigh 34
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Fullerton 25
Lutheran High Northeast 54, Homer 33
Madison 42, Oakland-Craig 36
North Platte 66, Norfolk 64
Pender 70, Stanton 67
Vermillion, S.D. 54, Crofton 24
Wakefield 77, Bloomfield 33
Lakota Nation Invitational
He Sapa Bracket
Championship
Omaha Nation 73, Crazy Horse, S.D. 71
Third Place
Santee 75, Wakpala, S.D. 67
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cozad vs. Ainsworth, ppd.
Stuart vs. Burke, S.D., ppd.