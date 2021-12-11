Bloomfield 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 36
Burwell 43, West Holt 30
Conestoga 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46
Crofton 60, Guardian Angels 44
Elgin Public/Pope John 61, Wausa 49
Elkhorn Valley 59, CWC 14
Howells/Dodge 60, Oakland-Craig 54
Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 52, Ponca 48
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 72, Randolph 29
Madison 53, St. Edward 44
Norfolk Catholic 49, Battle Creek 36
O'Neill 55, Adams Central 36
Omaha Westside 86, Norfolk 44
Pierce 55, Hartington-Newcastle 17
Plainview 72, Osmond 64
Sandhills/Thedford 49, North Central 37
Tekamah-Herman 82, Twin River 41
Wayne 68, Columbus Lakeview 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Valentine vs. Cozad, ppd.