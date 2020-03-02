Class A
A-1
Bellevue West 68, Lincoln Southeast 58
A-3
Omaha Central 55, Gretna 36
A-5
Elkhorn 37, Lincoln Northeast 35
A-6
Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Grand Island 60, OT
Class C1 District Final
C1-2
Auburn 58, Aquinas 35
C1-8
Kearney Catholic 39, Bishop Neumann 28
Class C2 District Final
C2-1
Grand Island Central Catholic 64, Ainsworth 34
C2-2
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 82, Twin River 52
C2-3
Sutton 59, Oakland-Craig 56
C2-7
Doniphan-Trumbull 48, Bridgeport 36
C2-8
Centennial 57, Dundy County-Stratton 42
Class D1 District Final
D1-2
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 78, Elmwood-Murdock 43
Class D2 District Final
D2-1
Humphrey St. Francis 64, Giltner 18
D2-7
Johnson-Brock 31, Mead 30
D2-8
Randolph 47, Deshler 39, OT