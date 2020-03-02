Area basketball scores

Class A

A-1

Bellevue West 68, Lincoln Southeast 58

A-3

Omaha Central 55, Gretna 36

A-5

Elkhorn 37, Lincoln Northeast 35

A-6

Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Grand Island 60, OT

Class C1 District Final

C1-2

Auburn 58, Aquinas 35

C1-8

Kearney Catholic 39, Bishop Neumann 28

Class C2 District Final

C2-1

Grand Island Central Catholic 64, Ainsworth 34

C2-2

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 82, Twin River 52

C2-3

Sutton 59, Oakland-Craig 56

C2-7

Doniphan-Trumbull 48, Bridgeport 36

C2-8

Centennial 57, Dundy County-Stratton 42

Class D1 District Final

D1-2

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 78, Elmwood-Murdock 43

Class D2 District Final

D2-1

Humphrey St. Francis 64, Giltner 18

D2-7

Johnson-Brock 31, Mead 30

D2-8

Randolph 47, Deshler 39, OT

Tags

In other news