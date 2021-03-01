Class A
District A-1
Bellevue West 77, Lincoln North Star 48
District A-2
Millard North 67, Gretna 29
District A-3
Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Elkhorn South 50
District A-4
Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Pius X 51, OT
District A-5
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha Central 59
District A-6
Millard South 35, Papillion-LaVista 34
District A-7
Millard West 55, Omaha Westside 54
Class C-1
District C1-1
Auburn 48, Boone Central 41
District C1-2
Kearney Catholic 67, Central City 36
District C1-3
Adams Central 56, Ashland-Greenwood 38
District C1-4
Milford 75, Mitchell 46
District C1-5
St. Paul 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44
District C1-7
Omaha Concordia 59, North Bend Central 47
Class C-2
District C2-1
Yutan 62, West Holt 38
District C2-2
Grand Island Central Catholic 75, Twin River 43
District C2-4
Freeman 45, Sutton 29
District C2-5
Tri County 72, Hershey 53
District C2-6
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wakefield 45
Class D-1
District D1-1
Burwell 44, Kenesaw 40
District D1-3
North Platte St. Patrick's 77, Creighton 44
District D1-4
Howells/Dodge 43, Mead 36
District D1-6
Ansley-Litchfield 39, Nebraska City Lourdes 30
District D1-7
Central Valley 53, Osmond 37
District D1-8
Southern Valley 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44
Class D-2
District D2-6
Wynot 55, Wallace 40
District D2-7
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Medicine Valley 22