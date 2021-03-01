Area basketball scores

Class A

District A-1

Bellevue West 77, Lincoln North Star 48

District A-2

Millard North 67, Gretna 29

District A-3

Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Elkhorn South 50

District A-4

Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Pius X 51, OT

District A-5

Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha Central 59

District A-6

Millard South 35, Papillion-LaVista 34

District A-7

Millard West 55, Omaha Westside 54

Class C-1

District C1-1

Auburn 48, Boone Central 41

District C1-2

Kearney Catholic 67, Central City 36

District C1-3

Adams Central 56, Ashland-Greenwood 38

District C1-4

Milford 75, Mitchell 46

District C1-5

St. Paul 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44

District C1-7

Omaha Concordia 59, North Bend Central 47

Class C-2

District C2-1

Yutan 62, West Holt 38

District C2-2

Grand Island Central Catholic 75, Twin River 43

District C2-4

Freeman 45, Sutton 29

District C2-5

Tri County 72, Hershey 53

District C2-6

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wakefield 45

Class D-1

District D1-1

Burwell 44, Kenesaw 40

District D1-3

North Platte St. Patrick's 77, Creighton 44

District D1-4

Howells/Dodge 43, Mead 36

District D1-6

Ansley-Litchfield 39, Nebraska City Lourdes 30

District D1-7

Central Valley 53, Osmond 37

District D1-8

Southern Valley 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44

Class D-2

District D2-6

Wynot 55, Wallace 40

District D2-7

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Medicine Valley 22

