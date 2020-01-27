Allen 58, Walthill 49
Randolph 69, Wausa 36
Wakefield 57, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 46
Wayne 66, Guardian Angels 36
Southwest Conference Tournament
Ainsworth 55, Gothenburg 53
McCook 75, Valentine 50
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
