Area basketball scores

Class B

District B-1

Waverly 40, Plattsmouth 29

District B-2

Ralston 62, Omaha Gross Catholic 46

District B-3

Omaha Roncalli 68, Blair 35

District B-5

Beatrice 48, Crete 31

District B-6

York 60, Seward 54

District B-7

Hastings 76, McCook 46

District B-8

Scottsbluff 86, Sidney 36

Class C-1

District C1-1

Falls City 57, Syracuse 35

District C1-3

Conestoga 54, Louisville 34

District C1-5

Columbus Scotus 47, David City 30

District C1-6

West Point-Beemer 59, Tekamah-Herman 45

District C1-7

Boone Central/Newman Grove 80, Madison 75

District C1-9

Wood River 51, Minden 44

Class C-2

District C2-4

Wakefield 56, Walthill 51

District C2-6

Neligh-Oakdale 62, Summerland 40

District C2-9

Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Superior 31

District C2-12

Bayard 48, Hemingford 41

Class D-1

District D1-5

Boyd County 50, Plainview 38

District D1-7

Thayer Central 41, Blue Hill 33

District D1-8

Kenesaw 42, Franklin 37

District D1-9

Overton 52, Arapahoe 41

Class D-2

District D2-6

Spalding Academy 53, CWC 45

District D2-10

Medicine Valley 50, Sandhills Valley 30

