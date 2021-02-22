Area basketball scores

Class B

District B-1

Nebraska City 47, Beatrice 45

District B-2

Omaha Gross Catholic 46, Platteview 38

District B-4

Elkhorn Mount Michael 66, Elkhorn North 40

District B-5

Bennington 80, South Sioux City 30

District B-6

Seward 72, Crete 70

District B-7

Hastings 43, McCook 41

District B-8

Alliance 52, Gering 43

Sidney 48, Scottsbluff 44

Class C-2

Sub-district C2-1

Johnson County Central 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46

Sub-district C2-4

Tri County Northeast 66, Omaha Nation 46

Class D-1

Sub-district D1-8

Riverside 62, Palmer 39

Sub-district D1-9

Axtell 76, Hi-Line 56

Class D-2

Sub-district D2-9

Southwest 60, Wauneta-Palisade 56

