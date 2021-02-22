Class B
District B-1
Nebraska City 47, Beatrice 45
District B-2
Omaha Gross Catholic 46, Platteview 38
District B-4
Elkhorn Mount Michael 66, Elkhorn North 40
District B-5
Bennington 80, South Sioux City 30
District B-6
Seward 72, Crete 70
District B-7
Hastings 43, McCook 41
District B-8
Alliance 52, Gering 43
Sidney 48, Scottsbluff 44
Class C-2
Sub-district C2-1
Johnson County Central 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46
Sub-district C2-4
Tri County Northeast 66, Omaha Nation 46
Class D-1
Sub-district D1-8
Riverside 62, Palmer 39
Sub-district D1-9
Axtell 76, Hi-Line 56
Class D-2
Sub-district D2-9
Southwest 60, Wauneta-Palisade 56