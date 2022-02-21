Class C-1

Sub-district C1-1

Wilber-Clatonia 43, Syracuse 36

Sub-district C1-2

Conestoga 49, Louisville 38

Sub-district C1-5

Raymond Central 56, David City 45

Sub-district C1-6

Columbus Lakeview 67, Columbus Scotus 50

Sub-district C1-10

Ord 51, Broken Bow 46

Sub-district C1-11

Gothenburg 51, Holdrege 34

Sub-district C1-12

Mitchell 47, Valentine 42

Class C-2

Sub-district C2-1

Southern 66, Pawnee City 61

Sub-district C2-5

Elkhorn Valley 58, Madison 30

Sub-district C2-6

Ponca 51, Crofton 37

Sub-district C2-8

Aquinas 60, Twin River 21

Sub-district C2-9

Superior 75, Alma 48

Sub-district C2-10

Arcadia-Loup City 44, Ravenna 40

Sub-district C2-12

Chase County 55, Morrill 50

Class D-1

Sub-district D1-1

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, McCool Junction 37

Sub-district D1-2

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 65, Cedar Bluffs 19

Sub-district D1-3

East Butler 61, Central Valley 60

Sub-district D1-5

Osmond 60, Creighton 51

Sub-district D1-8

Pleasanton 68, Overton 54

Sub-district D1-9

Southern Valley 59, Arapahoe 49

Sub-district D1-11

Wauneta-Palisade 42, Southwest 41

Class D-2

Sub-district D2-2

Meridian 44, Dorchester 34

Sub-district D2-3

Deshler 31, Harvard 26

Sub-district D2-6

Niobrara/Verdigre 63, CWC 50

Sub-district D2-8

Wilcox-Hildreth 29, Heartland Lutheran 27

