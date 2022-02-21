Class C-1
Sub-district C1-1
Wilber-Clatonia 43, Syracuse 36
Sub-district C1-2
Conestoga 49, Louisville 38
Sub-district C1-5
Raymond Central 56, David City 45
Sub-district C1-6
Columbus Lakeview 67, Columbus Scotus 50
Sub-district C1-10
Ord 51, Broken Bow 46
Sub-district C1-11
Gothenburg 51, Holdrege 34
Sub-district C1-12
Mitchell 47, Valentine 42
Class C-2
Sub-district C2-1
Southern 66, Pawnee City 61
Sub-district C2-5
Elkhorn Valley 58, Madison 30
Sub-district C2-6
Ponca 51, Crofton 37
Sub-district C2-8
Aquinas 60, Twin River 21
Sub-district C2-9
Superior 75, Alma 48
Sub-district C2-10
Arcadia-Loup City 44, Ravenna 40
Sub-district C2-12
Chase County 55, Morrill 50
Class D-1
Sub-district D1-1
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, McCool Junction 37
Sub-district D1-2
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 65, Cedar Bluffs 19
Sub-district D1-3
East Butler 61, Central Valley 60
Sub-district D1-5
Osmond 60, Creighton 51
Sub-district D1-8
Pleasanton 68, Overton 54
Sub-district D1-9
Southern Valley 59, Arapahoe 49
Sub-district D1-11
Wauneta-Palisade 42, Southwest 41
Class D-2
Sub-district D2-2
Meridian 44, Dorchester 34
Sub-district D2-3
Deshler 31, Harvard 26
Sub-district D2-6
Niobrara/Verdigre 63, CWC 50
Sub-district D2-8
Wilcox-Hildreth 29, Heartland Lutheran 27