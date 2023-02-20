Class C1 Subdistrict

Subdistrict C1-1

Falls City 47, Fairbury 43

Subdistrict C1-3

Conestoga 63, Louisville 37

Subdistrict C1-4

Bishop Neumann 48, Arlington 28

Subdistrict C1-8

Milford 31, Centennial 30

Subdistrict C1-9

Kearney Catholic 63, Gibbon 48

Class C2 Subdistrict

Subdistrict C2-1

Johnson County Central 49, Southern 48

Subdistrict C2-5

Stanton 55, Madison 49

Subdistrict C2-6

Crofton 51, Tri County Northeast 45

Subdistrict C2-7

Plainview 47, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 39

Subdistrict C2-9

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Arcadia-Loup City 37

Subdistrict C2-10

Thayer Central 59, Superior 44

Subdistrict C2-11

Sandhills Valley 45, Sutherland 29

Class D1 Subdistrict

Subdistrict D1-1

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Nebraska City Lourdes 30

Subdistrict D1-5

Neligh-Oakdale 55, Central Valley 42

Subdistrict D1-6

North Central 68, Niobrara-Verdigre 30

Subdistrict D1-7

Burwell 65, Twin Loup 31

Subdistrict D1-8

Blue Hill 59, Silver Lake 49

Subdistrict D1-9

Southern Valley 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 39

Subdistrict D1-11

Southwest 53, Arapahoe 47

Class D2 Subdistrict

Subdistrict D2-1

Lewiston 53, Dorchester 32

Subdistrict D2-2

Meridian 64, Harvard 4

Subdistrict D2-3

Nebraska Lutheran 50, East Butler 32

Subdistrict D2-5

St. Mary's 63, CWC 47

Subdistrict D2-6

Hampton 47, Palmer 43

Subdistrict D2-10

Arthur County 68, South Platte 42

Subdistrict D2-11

Creek Valley 59, Minatare 50

