Area basketball scores

Fort Calhoun 42, Logan View 28

Norfolk 70, Lincoln High 63

Wisner-Pilger 48, Pierce 41

Elkhorn Shootout

Ponca 64, Lutheran High Northeast 56

Winnebago 81, Neligh-Oakdale 39

Elkhorn Valley Tournament

Championship

Norfolk Catholic 70, Battle Creek 60

George Watson Classic

Chadron 55, Valentine 38

Custer, S.D. 81, Hemingford 45

HAC Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Grand Island 91, Lincoln Northeast 65

Semifinal

Lincoln North Star 66, Lincoln East 60, OT

Lincoln Pius X 64, Lincoln Southeast 51

Homer Tournament

Championship

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 52, Guardian Angels 34

Consolation

Howells/Dodge 76, Homer 35

Logan View Tournament

Consolation

Elmwood-Murdock 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Mead vs. Santee, ccd.

