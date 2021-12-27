Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament
Battle Creek 58, Elkhorn Valley 56
Norfolk Catholic 71, Ainsworth 31
HAC Tournament
Grand Island 64, Norfolk 36
Kearney 77, Fremont 36
Lincoln North Star 67, Columbus 53
Lincoln Southeast 64, Lincoln High 56
O'Neill Holiday Tournament
North Central 40, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 32
O'Neill 56, St. Paul 48
Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament
Clarkson/Leigh 46, Shelby/Rising City 26
Fillmore Central 73, Fullerton 36
Summerland Holiday Tournament
Summerland 49, CWC 36
Walthill 74, Tri County Northeast 61
Verdigre Booster Holiday Tournament
Plainview 72, St. Edward 45