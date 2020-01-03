Area basketball scores

Allen 53, Cornerstone Christian 32

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, Ponca 46

Central Valley 62, CWC 32

Columbus Lakeview 46, Clarkson/Leigh 39

Creighton 61, Elgin Public/Pope John 23

Dakota Valley, S.D. 68, Hartington Cedar Catholic 54

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Hartington-Newcastle 41

Kearney Catholic 70, Boone Central/Newman Grove 42

Norfolk Catholic 69, Winnebago 61

North Bend Central 58, Milford 38

O'Neill 50, Crofton 37

Oakland-Craig 81, Omaha Nation 57

Randolph 66, Elkhorn Valley 59

River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 62, Homer 45

West Holt 55, Valentine 24

Wisner-Pilger 54, Stanton 25

Lutheran Invitational

Lutheran High Northeast 64, Heartland Lutheran 31

Omaha Concordia 63, Lincoln Lutheran 48

Knight Holiday Classic

Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, Archbishop Bergan 52

Pierce 62, South Sioux City 58

