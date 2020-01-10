Archbishop Bergan 45, Homer 32
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, Pierce 28
Creighton 52, Randolph 51
Humphrey St. Francis 75, Howells/Dodge 58
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 74, Winnebago 64
Minden 54, Ainsworth 48
North Bend Central 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33
North Central 47, Cody-Kilgore 36
Plainview 42, Neligh-Oakdale 39
Ponca 77, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 61
Santee 85, St. Edward 45
Spalding Academy 51, CWC 49
Wakefield 68, Walthill 47
West Holt 58, Summerland 46
Wisner-Pilger 74, West Point-Beemer 27
Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament
Consolation
Bloomfield 44, Winside 5
Wausa Post Holiday Tournament
Lutheran High Northeast 78, Wausa 50