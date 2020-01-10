Area basketball scores

Archbishop Bergan 45, Homer 32

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, Pierce 28

Creighton 52, Randolph 51

Humphrey St. Francis 75, Howells/Dodge 58

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 74, Winnebago 64

Minden 54, Ainsworth 48

North Bend Central 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33

North Central 47, Cody-Kilgore 36

Plainview 42, Neligh-Oakdale 39

Ponca 77, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 61

Santee 85, St. Edward 45

Spalding Academy 51, CWC 49

Wakefield 68, Walthill 47

West Holt 58, Summerland 46

Wisner-Pilger 74, West Point-Beemer 27

Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament

Consolation

Bloomfield 44, Winside 5

Wausa Post Holiday Tournament

Lutheran High Northeast 78, Wausa 50

