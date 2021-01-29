Area basketball scores

Alliance 63, Gering 39

Auburn 73, Superior 29

Bayard 75, South Platte 51

Bellevue West 81, Millard North 69

Blue Hill 65, Shelton 62

Burwell 53, Arcadia-Loup City 41

Centennial 67, Thayer Central 41

Centura 50, Ravenna 30

Columbus Scotus 55, Bishop Neumann 40

Edgemont, S.D. 45, Hay Springs 36

Elm Creek 71, Overton 24

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37

Freeman 55, Diller-Odell 30

Fullerton 62, Spalding Academy 52

Johnson-Brock 44, Southern 42

Lawrence-Nelson 44, Silver Lake 38

Leyton 76, Minatare 37

Lincoln Pius X 79, Columbus 27

Lincoln Southwest 53, Lincoln North Star 48

Milford 62, Wilber-Clatonia 49

Millard South 55, Millard West 45

Mitchell 77, Gordon/Rushville 58

Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Tri County 40

Omaha Central 44, Gretna 36

Omaha Gross Catholic 39, Omaha Roncalli 25

Omaha North 57, Omaha Benson 47

Papillion-LaVista 79, Omaha Bryan 48

Papillion-LaVista South 62, Omaha Westside 46

Sidney 61, Chadron 58

Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 58

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Archbishop Bergan 42

Kearney Catholic 49, Omaha Concordia 36

Central Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Adams Central 52, Crete 25

Aurora 53, Schuyler 38

Cross Roads Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Cross County 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35

Osceola 44, McCool Junction 41

RPAC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Arapahoe 50, Alma 38

Hitchcock County 75, Maywood-Hayes Center 49

Wallace 40, Maxwell 38

Semifinal=

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Paxton 49

Southern Valley 55, Medicine Valley 33

Tags

In other news