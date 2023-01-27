Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&