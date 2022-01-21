Anselmo-Merna 36, North Central 31

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61

Bloomfield 52, CWC 40

Boone Central 72, Ord 50

Broken Bow 74, Valentine 35

Creighton 78, Elkhorn Valley 48

Crofton 45, Hartington-Newcastle 36

Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Wayne 32

Howells/Dodge 87, Tekamah-Herman 45

Lutheran High Northeast 41, Clarkson/Leigh 34

Norfolk Catholic 51, Lutheran High Northeast 42

O'Neill 73, Guardian Angels 36

Stanton 67, Randolph 40

Stuart 77, Santee 55

Summerland 54, Osmond 44

Twin River 50, West Point-Beemer 48

Wakefield 75, Tri County Northeast 39

Walthill 71, Ponca 52

Wausa 58, Winside 47

West Holt 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 40

Wynot 77, Plainview 52

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Humphrey St. Francis 62, Spalding Academy 41

