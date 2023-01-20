Ainsworth 52, North Central 40
Bancroft-Rosalie 75, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62
Boone Central 74, Ord 39
Crofton 45, Hartington-Newcastle 41
Elgin Public/Pope John 60, West Holt 43
Elkhorn Valley 68, Creighton 43
Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, Wayne 45
Howells/Dodge 78, Tekamah-Herman 39
Kearney 49, Norfolk 31
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Battle Creek 36
Mead 74, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 44
Norfolk Catholic 46, Lutheran High Northeast 41
O'Neill 76, Guardian Angels 56
Omaha Nation 89, Homer 45
Ponca 76, Walthill 47
Santee 84, Stuart 81
Summerland 59, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 42
Winside 48, Wausa 35
Wisner-Pilger 58, Pender 32
Wynot 57, Plainview 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
North Central vs. Anselmo-Merna, ppd.
Valentine vs. Broken Bow, ppd.