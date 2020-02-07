Cedar Bluffs 49, St. Edward 36
Gothenburg 43, Valentine 37
Lincoln Southeast 63, Norfolk 61
Omaha Nation 66, Lutheran High Northeast 61
East Husker Conference Tournament
Consolation
Pender 58, Clarkson/Leigh 52
Stanton 45, West Point-Beemer 41
Wisner-Pilger 58, Howells/Dodge 57
Semifinal
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 40, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 31
North Bend Central 35, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34
Mid State Conference
Consolation Semifinal
Norfolk Catholic 66, O'Neill 41
Semifinal
Pierce 45, Battle Creek 24
Wayne 59, Hartington Cedar Catholic 52