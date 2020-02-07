Area basketball scores

Cedar Bluffs 49, St. Edward 36

Gothenburg 43, Valentine 37

Lincoln Southeast 63, Norfolk 61

Omaha Nation 66, Lutheran High Northeast 61

East Husker Conference Tournament

Consolation

Pender 58, Clarkson/Leigh 52

Stanton 45, West Point-Beemer 41

Wisner-Pilger 58, Howells/Dodge 57

Semifinal

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 40, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 31

North Bend Central 35, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34

Mid State Conference

Consolation Semifinal

Norfolk Catholic 66, O'Neill 41

Semifinal

Pierce 45, Battle Creek 24

Wayne 59, Hartington Cedar Catholic 52

