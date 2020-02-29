Class A
District A-1
Bellevue West 75, Norfolk 41
Lincoln Southeast 64, North Platte, Mo. 42
District A-2
Kearney 62, Columbus 23
Millard North 69, Lincoln Southwest 50
District A-3
Gretna 46, Lincoln North Star 42
Omaha Central 70, Elkhorn South 57
District A-4
Omaha Westside 72, Omaha North 66
Papillion-LaVista 55, Millard South 43
District A-5
Elkhorn 40, Millard West 39
Lincoln Northeast 54, Papillion-LaVista South 52
District A-6
Grand Island 76, Bellevue East 71
Omaha Creighton Prep 68, Lincoln East 55
District A-7
Lincoln Pius X 71, Omaha Burke 41
Omaha South 81, Omaha Benson 74, 3OT
Class B
District B-1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, Aurora 58
District B-2
Hastings 38, Crete 26
District B-3
Scottsbluff 63, Waverly 61, OT
District B-4
Wahoo 70, Platteview 55
District B-5
Alliance 66, Lexington 56
District B-6
Elkhorn Mount Michael 72, Grand Island Northwest 49
District B-7
Omaha Roncalli 81, Beatrice 62
District B-8
Norris 50, Bennington 42
Class C1 District Final
C1-3
Lincoln Christian 57, Fort Calhoun 45
C1-6
Ogallala 76, Battle Creek 51
C1-7
Wayne 55, Mitchell 41
Class C2 District Final
C2-5
Ponca 68, Amherst 49
C2-6
Palmyra 52, Hartington-Newcastle 44
Class D2 District Final
D2-2
Falls City Sacred Heart 81, Sioux County 27
D2-3
Loomis 59, Lawrence-Nelson 27
D2-4
Mullen 68, Exeter/Milligan 39