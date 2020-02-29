Area basketball scores

Class A

District A-1

Bellevue West 75, Norfolk 41

Lincoln Southeast 64, North Platte, Mo. 42

District A-2

Kearney 62, Columbus 23

Millard North 69, Lincoln Southwest 50

District A-3

Gretna 46, Lincoln North Star 42

Omaha Central 70, Elkhorn South 57

District A-4

Omaha Westside 72, Omaha North 66

Papillion-LaVista 55, Millard South 43

District A-5

Elkhorn 40, Millard West 39

Lincoln Northeast 54, Papillion-LaVista South 52

District A-6

Grand Island 76, Bellevue East 71

Omaha Creighton Prep 68, Lincoln East 55

District A-7

Lincoln Pius X 71, Omaha Burke 41

Omaha South 81, Omaha Benson 74, 3OT

Class B

District B-1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, Aurora 58

District B-2

Hastings 38, Crete 26

District B-3

Scottsbluff 63, Waverly 61, OT

District B-4

Wahoo 70, Platteview 55

District B-5

Alliance 66, Lexington 56

District B-6

Elkhorn Mount Michael 72, Grand Island Northwest 49

District B-7

Omaha Roncalli 81, Beatrice 62

District B-8

Norris 50, Bennington 42

Class C1 District Final

C1-3

Lincoln Christian 57, Fort Calhoun 45

C1-6

Ogallala 76, Battle Creek 51

C1-7

Wayne 55, Mitchell 41

Class C2 District Final

C2-5

Ponca 68, Amherst 49

C2-6

Palmyra 52, Hartington-Newcastle 44

Class D2 District Final

D2-2

Falls City Sacred Heart 81, Sioux County 27

D2-3

Loomis 59, Lawrence-Nelson 27

D2-4

Mullen 68, Exeter/Milligan 39

