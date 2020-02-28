Class A
District A-1
Norfolk 84, Lincoln High 72
District A-2
Lincoln Southwest 67, Omaha Northwest 64
District A-3
Elkhorn South 85, South Sioux City 42
District A-4
Omaha Bryan 68, Omaha North 55
District A-5
Lincoln Northeast 72, Fremont 56
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
District A-1
Norfolk 84, Lincoln High 72
District A-2
Lincoln Southwest 67, Omaha Northwest 64
District A-3
Elkhorn South 85, South Sioux City 42
District A-4
Omaha Bryan 68, Omaha North 55
District A-5
Lincoln Northeast 72, Fremont 56
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
-