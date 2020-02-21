Area basketball scores

Ainsworth 57, Cody-Kilgore 42

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Pender 18

Battle Creek 52, O'Neill 48

Bloomfield 68, Wausa 49

Boone Central/Newman Grove 84, Crofton 68

Boyd County 57, Summerland 31

Burwell 65, CWC 61

Clarkson/Leigh 45, David City 32

Douglas County West 80, Tekamah-Herman 63

Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Norfolk Catholic 59

Howells/Dodge 63, Lutheran High Northeast 54

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Plainview 33

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 75, Wynot 38

Niobrara/Verdigre 51, Neligh-Oakdale 41

North Bend Central 53, Fort Calhoun 40

Omaha Nation 69, Allen 53

Osmond 67, Elkhorn Valley 54

Randolph 47, Hartington-Newcastle 40

Spalding Academy 73, St. Edward 47

St. Mary's 62, Elgin Public/Pope John 38

Stanton 49, Emerson-Hubbard 34

Wakefield 73, Homer 44

Wayne 53, Pierce 40

West Point-Beemer 41, Archbishop Bergan 40

Wisner-Pilger 67, Madison 50

Yutan 30, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21

