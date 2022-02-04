Ainsworth 48, Sandhills/Thedford 45
Gothenburg 74, Valentine 39
Lincoln Southeast 57, Norfolk 41
Louisville 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 42
Lutheran High Northeast 62, Omaha Nation 39
St. Edward 47, Cedar Bluffs 35
East Husker Conference Tournament
Consolation
North Bend Central 56, Clarkson/Leigh 36
Oakland-Craig 53, Stanton 46
Semifinal
Howells/Dodge 67, West Point-Beemer 49
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Wisner-Pilger 48
Mid State Conference Tournament
Consolation
Battle Creek 40, Pierce 39
Boone Central 75, Guardian Angels 45
Semifinal
Norfolk Catholic 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 45
Wayne 53, O'Neill 42