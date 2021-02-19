Area basketball scores

Ainsworth 58, Cody-Kilgore 35

Archbishop Bergan 44, West Point-Beemer 40

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 77, Pender 30

Battle Creek 55, O'Neill 53

Boone Central/Newman Grove 74, Crofton 33

Burwell 71, CWC 27

Clarkson/Leigh 61, David City 38

Gordon/Rushville 75, Valentine 35

Howells/Dodge 50, Lutheran High Northeast 43

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Twin River 56

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Plainview 26

Lincoln Northeast 84, Norfolk 63

Neligh-Oakdale 53, Niobrara/Verdigre 41

North Bend Central 60, Fort Calhoun 44

Pierce 47, Wayne 44

Ponca 54, Creighton 44

Randolph 77, Hartington-Newcastle 47

Spalding Academy 52, St. Edward 35

St. Mary's 70, Elgin Public/Pope John 32

Stanton 48, Tri County Northeast 47

Stuart 57, North Central 33

Summerland 51, Boyd County 45

Tekamah-Herman 61, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58

Wakefield 71, Homer 40

Walthill 98, Nebraska Lutheran 86

Wausa 42, Bloomfield 39

Winnebago 62, Guardian Angels 57

Wisner-Pilger 57, Madison 35

Wynot 45, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36

Yutan 57, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49

Tags

In other news