Ainsworth 71, Cody-Kilgore 27

Archbishop Bergan 44, West Point-Beemer 36

Boone Central 73, Crofton 40

CWC 47, Elba 22

Clarkson/Leigh 76, David City 34

Elkhorn Valley 59, Osmond 42

Fort Calhoun 50, North Bend Central 33

Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Norfolk Catholic 44

Hartington-Newcastle 60, Randolph 43

Howells/Dodge 60, Lutheran High Northeast 52

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 68, Plainview 27

Neligh-Oakdale 80, Niobrara/Verdigre 75

North Central 41, Stuart 39

Ponca 75, Creighton 52

Santee 46, West Holt 43

Spalding Academy 43, St. Edward 29

St. Mary's 70, Elgin Public/Pope John 56

Stanton 66, Tri County Northeast 35

Summerland 46, Boyd County 33

Tekamah-Herman 70, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50

Wakefield 78, Homer 48

Wausa 36, Bloomfield 31

Wayne 44, Pierce 38

Winnebago 87, Guardian Angels 74

Wisner-Pilger 59, Madison 24

Wynot 70, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55

Yutan 46, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40

Tags

In other news