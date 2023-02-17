Ainsworth 70, Cody-Kilgore 32

Archbishop Bergan 62, West Point-Beemer 40

Boone Central 67, Crofton 24

CWC 58, Elba 19

Conestoga 47, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 35

Fort Calhoun 50, North Bend Central 30

Gordon/Rushville 46, Valentine 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Norfolk Catholic 30

Hartington-Newcastle 36, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 35

Humphrey St. Francis 62, Twin River 27

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Plainview 50

Lincoln High 71, Norfolk 50

Lutheran High Northeast 38, Howells/Dodge 37

Nebraska Lutheran 77, Walthill 60

Neligh-Oakdale 74, Niobrara-Verdigre 41

North Central 59, Stuart 53

O'Neill 62, Battle Creek 31

Pierce 30, Wayne 28

Ponca 66, Creighton 35

St. Mary's 50, Elgin Public/Pope John 34

Stanton 59, Tri County Northeast 53

Summerland 47, Boyd County 40

Tekamah-Herman 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 52

Wausa 49, Bloomfield 44

West Holt 68, Santee 64

Wynot 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49

Tags

In other news