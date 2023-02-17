Ainsworth 70, Cody-Kilgore 32
Archbishop Bergan 62, West Point-Beemer 40
Boone Central 67, Crofton 24
CWC 58, Elba 19
Conestoga 47, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 35
Fort Calhoun 50, North Bend Central 30
Gordon/Rushville 46, Valentine 30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Norfolk Catholic 30
Hartington-Newcastle 36, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 35
Humphrey St. Francis 62, Twin River 27
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Plainview 50
Lincoln High 71, Norfolk 50
Lutheran High Northeast 38, Howells/Dodge 37
Nebraska Lutheran 77, Walthill 60
Neligh-Oakdale 74, Niobrara-Verdigre 41
North Central 59, Stuart 53
O'Neill 62, Battle Creek 31
Pierce 30, Wayne 28
Ponca 66, Creighton 35
St. Mary's 50, Elgin Public/Pope John 34
Stanton 59, Tri County Northeast 53
Summerland 47, Boyd County 40
Tekamah-Herman 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 52
Wausa 49, Bloomfield 44
West Holt 68, Santee 64
Wynot 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49