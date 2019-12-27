Diller-Odell 65, Meridian 16
Heartland 75, Palmer 42
Adams Central Holiday Tournament=
Adams Central 56, Broken Bow 32
Bennington 77, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35
Ansley-Litchfield Tournament=
Ansley-Litchfield 65, Heartland Lutheran 40
Central Valley 71, Giltner 33
Arapahoe Tournament=
North Platte St. Patrick's 74, Blue Hill 51
Wauneta-Palisade 74, Arapahoe 51
Axtell Tournament=
Loomis 67, Burwell 47
Minden 69, Axtell 68
Bishop LeBlond Tournament=
Chillicothe, Mo. 61, Falls City 49
Columbus Holiday Tournament=
Columbus Scotus 36, Schuyler 30
Twin River 37, Columbus Lakeview 36
Creighton Tournament=
Boyd County 47, Wausa 33
Creighton 72, Bloomfield 42
David City Tournament=
David City 39, Palmyra 23
Douglas County West 53, Aquinas 50
Doane Tournament=
Crete 45, Savannah, Mo. 31
Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Grand Island Northwest 30
Elkhorn Valley Tournament=
Battle Creek 64, Stuart 34
Norfolk Catholic 57, Elkhorn Valley 51
Franklin Tournament=
Franklin 55, Bertrand 42
Lawrence-Nelson 48, Red Cloud 25
GICC Holiday Tournament=
Grand Island Central Catholic 75, Gothenburg 31
Sutton 73, Fullerton 36
Harvard Tournament=
Harvard 63, Hampton 25
Kenesaw 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 41
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Lincoln East 58, Norfolk 45
Lincoln Northeast 84, Lincoln High 64
Lincoln Southwest 81, Fremont 55
Humphrey St. Francis Tournament=
Humphrey St. Francis 75, Wynot 34
York 76, Crofton 44
Kearney Catholic Tournament=
Fairbury 57, Holdrege 44
Kearney Catholic 51, Amherst 48
Madison Tournament=
Madison 72, Emerson-Hubbard 46
Tekamah-Herman 63, Elgin Public/Pope John 40
Malcolm Tournament=
Centennial 45, Malcolm 32
Oakland-Craig 54, Wilber-Clatonia 35
Metro Tournament=
Pre-Play=
Bellevue East 74, Omaha Northwest 59
Elkhorn South 67, Omaha Bryan 51
NE Nebraska Tournament=
Auburn 73, West Point-Beemer 27
Hartington Cedar Catholic 62, Hastings St. Cecilia 40
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 69, Arlington 62
Wayne 74, Pender 10
Nebraksa City Tournament=
Fillmore Central 52, Nebraska City 25
Ralston 52, Louisville 44
Neumann Holiday Tournament=
Bishop Neumann 56, Seward 34
Lexington 78, Wahoo 64
North Bend Tournament=
North Bend Central 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44
St. Paul 53, Omaha Concordia 46
Perkins County Tournament=
Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Wallace 62
Perkins County 63, Creek Valley 36
Platteview Tournament=
Beatrice 57, North Platte 41
Elkhorn 43, Platteview 34
Pleasonton Tournament=
Anselmo-Merna 76, Cambridge 56
Randolph Tournament=
Osmond 52, Plainview 34
Randolph 25, Winside 7
Runza Holiday Tournament=
Cross County 57, Superior 43
Milford 42, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40
Sandy Creek 52, Central City 48
Wood River 48, Cozad 43
Shelby-Rising Tournament=
Clarkson/Leigh 63, Arcadia-Loup City 53
Shelby/Rising City 66, Friend 23
Silver Lake Classic=
Alma 66, Silver Lake 53
Shelton 47, Exeter/Milligan 36
Sportsman's Holiday Tournament=
Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Syracuse 26
Freeman 52, Nebraska City Lourdes 30
Stanton Tournament=
O'Neill 37, Hartington-Newcastle 35
West Holt 44, Stanton 41
Summerland Tournament=
CWC 47, North Central 39
Walthill 80, Summerland 61
Thayer Central Tournament=
Johnson County Central 81, Thayer Central 8
Southern 80, Nebraska Christian 73
Verdigre Tournament=
Niobrara/Verdigre 67, St. Edward 43
St. Mary's 61, Santee 46
Waverly Holiday Tournament=
Lincoln Christian 59, Waverly 35
Norris 62, South Sioux City 41
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=
Conestoga 51, East Butler 37
Raymond Central 69, Lewiston 42
Sterling 45, Cedar Bluffs 35
Weeping Water 44, Dorchester 26