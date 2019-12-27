Area basketball scores

Diller-Odell 65, Meridian 16

Heartland 75, Palmer 42

Adams Central Holiday Tournament=

Adams Central 56, Broken Bow 32

Bennington 77, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35

Ansley-Litchfield Tournament=

Ansley-Litchfield 65, Heartland Lutheran 40

Central Valley 71, Giltner 33

Arapahoe Tournament=

North Platte St. Patrick's 74, Blue Hill 51

Wauneta-Palisade 74, Arapahoe 51

Axtell Tournament=

Loomis 67, Burwell 47

Minden 69, Axtell 68

Bishop LeBlond Tournament=

Chillicothe, Mo. 61, Falls City 49

Columbus Holiday Tournament=

Columbus Scotus 36, Schuyler 30

Twin River 37, Columbus Lakeview 36

Creighton Tournament=

Boyd County 47, Wausa 33

Creighton 72, Bloomfield 42

David City Tournament=

David City 39, Palmyra 23

Douglas County West 53, Aquinas 50

Doane Tournament=

Crete 45, Savannah, Mo. 31

Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Grand Island Northwest 30

Elkhorn Valley Tournament=

Battle Creek 64, Stuart 34

Norfolk Catholic 57, Elkhorn Valley 51

Franklin Tournament=

Franklin 55, Bertrand 42

Lawrence-Nelson 48, Red Cloud 25

GICC Holiday Tournament=

Grand Island Central Catholic 75, Gothenburg 31

Sutton 73, Fullerton 36

Harvard Tournament=

Harvard 63, Hampton 25

Kenesaw 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 41

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Lincoln East 58, Norfolk 45

Lincoln Northeast 84, Lincoln High 64

Lincoln Southwest 81, Fremont 55

Humphrey St. Francis Tournament=

Humphrey St. Francis 75, Wynot 34

York 76, Crofton 44

Kearney Catholic Tournament=

Fairbury 57, Holdrege 44

Kearney Catholic 51, Amherst 48

Madison Tournament=

Madison 72, Emerson-Hubbard 46

Tekamah-Herman 63, Elgin Public/Pope John 40

Malcolm Tournament=

Centennial 45, Malcolm 32

Oakland-Craig 54, Wilber-Clatonia 35

Metro Tournament=

Pre-Play=

Bellevue East 74, Omaha Northwest 59

Elkhorn South 67, Omaha Bryan 51

NE Nebraska Tournament=

Auburn 73, West Point-Beemer 27

Hartington Cedar Catholic 62, Hastings St. Cecilia 40

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 69, Arlington 62

Wayne 74, Pender 10

Nebraksa City Tournament=

Fillmore Central 52, Nebraska City 25

Ralston 52, Louisville 44

Neumann Holiday Tournament=

Bishop Neumann 56, Seward 34

Lexington 78, Wahoo 64

North Bend Tournament=

North Bend Central 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44

St. Paul 53, Omaha Concordia 46

Perkins County Tournament=

Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Wallace 62

Perkins County 63, Creek Valley 36

Platteview Tournament=

Beatrice 57, North Platte 41

Elkhorn 43, Platteview 34

Pleasonton Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna 76, Cambridge 56

Randolph Tournament=

Osmond 52, Plainview 34

Randolph 25, Winside 7

Runza Holiday Tournament=

Cross County 57, Superior 43

Milford 42, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40

Sandy Creek 52, Central City 48

Wood River 48, Cozad 43

Shelby-Rising Tournament=

Clarkson/Leigh 63, Arcadia-Loup City 53

Shelby/Rising City 66, Friend 23

Silver Lake Classic=

Alma 66, Silver Lake 53

Shelton 47, Exeter/Milligan 36

Sportsman's Holiday Tournament=

Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Syracuse 26

Freeman 52, Nebraska City Lourdes 30

Stanton Tournament=

O'Neill 37, Hartington-Newcastle 35

West Holt 44, Stanton 41

Summerland Tournament=

CWC 47, North Central 39

Walthill 80, Summerland 61

Thayer Central Tournament=

Johnson County Central 81, Thayer Central 8

Southern 80, Nebraska Christian 73

Verdigre Tournament=

Niobrara/Verdigre 67, St. Edward 43

St. Mary's 61, Santee 46

Waverly Holiday Tournament=

Lincoln Christian 59, Waverly 35

Norris 62, South Sioux City 41

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=

Conestoga 51, East Butler 37

Raymond Central 69, Lewiston 42

Sterling 45, Cedar Bluffs 35

Weeping Water 44, Dorchester 26

