Area basketball scores

Ainsworth 51, Broken Bow 47

Bloomfield 61, Neligh-Oakdale 46

Burwell 64, St. Edward 14

Crofton 60, Creighton 39

Elkhorn Valley 56, Stuart 34

Hartington-Newcastle 67, Walthill 53

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 80, Nebraska Christian 43

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 80, Plainview 44

Lutheran High Northeast 63, Homer 31

Norfolk 75, Columbus 51

Norfolk Catholic 78, Boone Central/Newman Grove 66

Ponca 72, Emerson-Hubbard 26

St. Mary's 55, North Central 39

Wakefield 60, Stanton 38

Wayne 63, Wisner-Pilger 46

Lakota Nation Invitational

Makosica Bracket

Consolation

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 79, Omaha Nation 70

Paha Sapa Bracket

Consolation

Oelrichs, S.D. 64, Santee 45

Tags

In other news