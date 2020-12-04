Area basketball scores

Bloomfield 35, Tri County Northeast 32

Central Valley 55, Stuart 52

Creighton 37, West Holt 36

Howells/Dodge 71, Stanton 28

Humphrey St. Francis 69, Palmer 29

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Clarkson/Leigh 22

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 70, Crofton 41

Nebraska Christian 50, St. Edward 33

Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 38

Niobrara/Verdigre 54, Elgin Public/Pope John 51

Ord 59, Ainsworth 45

Osmond 68, Randolph 28

Plainview 64, Wausa 62, OT

Tekamah-Herman 63, Pender 50

Wayne 40, Battle Creek 25

Winnebago 64, Walthill 61

Wisner-Pilger 65, Guardian Angels 39

Wynot 53, Winside 11

Tags

In other news