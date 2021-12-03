Ainsworth 60, Ord 56
Ansley-Litchfield 47, Hi-Line 41
Arcadia-Loup City 61, Pleasanton 58
Beatrice 47, Nebraska Christian 28
Bennington 44, Elkhorn 33
Bertrand 51, Axtell 40
Brady 50, Garden County 39
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 36, Hampton 30
Burwell 57, North Central 21
Cambridge 53, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Central City 51, Gibbon 25
Cross County 50, Shelby/Rising City 25
Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Blue Hill 47
Douglas County West 53, Schuyler 9
Elgin Public/Pope John 72, Niobrara/Verdigre 46
Elkhorn Valley 40, Neligh-Oakdale 37
Elm Creek 44, Southern Valley 22
Falls City Sacred Heart 74, Sterling 29
Fort Calhoun 51, Archbishop Bergan 43
Frankfort, Kan. 58, Pawnee City 29
Gordon/Rushville 72, Hemingford 35
Gothenburg 69, Hershey 34
Hartington Cedar Catholic 69, Boone Central 66
Hastings 39, Crete 36
High Plains Community 40, Giltner 37
Howells/Dodge 60, Stanton 45
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 55, Diller-Odell 32
Humphrey St. Francis 76, Palmer 5
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Clarkson/Leigh 31
Hyannis 47, Creek Valley 30
Kearney Catholic 58, Sutton 30
Kenesaw 53, Alma 22
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 69, Crofton 46
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Red Cloud 40
Loomis 77, Overton 35
McCook 58, Chase County 27
Mead 59, Johnson County Central 34
Medicine Valley 51, Paxton 31
Milford 53, Fillmore Central 34
Nebraska Christian 67, St. Edward 35
Ogallala 79, Lexington 42
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39, Cornerstone Christian 15
Osmond 45, Randolph 33
Perkins County 55, Bridgeport 45
Raymond Central 50, Aquinas 46
Sandhills Valley 74, Anselmo-Merna 58
Shelton 76, Franklin 35
Silver Lake 59, Deshler 25
South Loup 77, Twin Loup 35
South Platte 53, Minatare 34
Southern 72, Palmyra 67
St. Mary's 70, Riverside 43
Stuart 51, Central Valley 22
Summerland 68, CWC 19
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 25
Syracuse 46, Falls City 34
Tri County Northeast 38, Bloomfield 36
Wahoo 76, Aurora 50
Wausa 63, Plainview 44
Waverly 47, Grand Island Northwest 34
Wayne 69, Battle Creek 44
West Holt 48, Creighton 40
Wisner-Pilger 50, Guardian Angels 38
Wynot 55, Winside 28
Yuma, Colo. 65, Dundy County-Stratton 48
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Championship
Lincoln Christian 56, Yutan 19
Consolation
Nebraska City Lourdes 40, Elmwood-Murdock 27
Western Conference Tournament
Consolation
Gering 67, Arvada, Colo. 51
Mitchell 69, Alliance 67
Semifinal
Scottsbluff 67, Chadron 45
Sterling, Colo. 73, Sidney 57