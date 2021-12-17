Ainsworth 51, Broken Bow 40

Burwell 62, St. Edward 23

Creighton 68, Winside 33

Elkhorn Valley 60, Stuart 31

Guardian Angels 58, Aquinas 45

Howells/Dodge 74, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 37

Kearney 88, Norfolk 60

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 86, Plainview 34

Neligh-Oakdale 47, Bloomfield 40

Norfolk Catholic 57, Boone Central 39

North Bend Central 75, Battle Creek 53

Pierce 39, Columbus Scotus 35

Ponca 52, Tri County Northeast 40

St. Mary's 67, North Central 50

Stanton 60, Wakefield 51

Walthill 64, Hartington-Newcastle 59

Wayne 57, Wisner-Pilger 39

Wynot 66, Wausa 45

