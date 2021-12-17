Ainsworth 51, Broken Bow 40
Burwell 62, St. Edward 23
Creighton 68, Winside 33
Elkhorn Valley 60, Stuart 31
Guardian Angels 58, Aquinas 45
Howells/Dodge 74, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 37
Kearney 88, Norfolk 60
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 86, Plainview 34
Neligh-Oakdale 47, Bloomfield 40
Norfolk Catholic 57, Boone Central 39
North Bend Central 75, Battle Creek 53
Pierce 39, Columbus Scotus 35
Ponca 52, Tri County Northeast 40
St. Mary's 67, North Central 50
Stanton 60, Wakefield 51
Walthill 64, Hartington-Newcastle 59
Wayne 57, Wisner-Pilger 39
Wynot 66, Wausa 45