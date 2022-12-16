Bancroft-Rosalie 56, West Monona, Iowa 53

Battle Creek 75, North Bend Central 68

Boone Central 53, Norfolk Catholic 37

Burwell 52, St. Edward 43

Howells/Dodge 60, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 31

Norfolk 59, Fremont 49

Ponca 61, Tri County Northeast 37

Wakefield 64, Stanton 37

Wayne 62, Wisner-Pilger 37

Lakota Nation Invitational

He Sapa Bracket

Omaha Nation 62, Santee 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ainsworth vs. Broken Bow, ppd.

Creighton vs. Winside, ppd.

Humphrey St. Francis vs. Summerland, ppd.

Stuart vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd.

Walthill vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ppd.