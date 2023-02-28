BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class A
District A-6
Omaha Westside 83, Lincoln High 76, OT
Class B
District B-2
Platteview 63, Seward 37
District B-3
Scottsbluff 57, South Sioux City 41
District B-4
Elkhorn 57, Gering 35
District B-5
Crete 60, Waverly 41
District B-7
York 66, McCook 54
Class C1
District C1-1
Wahoo 79, St. Paul 15
District C1-4
Pierce 45, Columbus Scotus 26
District C1-5
Omaha Concordia 57, Holdrege 54
District C1-6
Sidney 34, Aurora 31
District C1-8
Auburn 72, Lincoln Lutheran 29
Class C2
District C2-4
Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Yutan 40
District C2-6
Tri County 60, Wakefield 47
District C2-8
Gordon/Rushville 40, Elmwood-Murdock 26
Class D1
District D1-1
North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Boyd County 37
District D1-2
Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Loomis 31
District D1-7
Mead 44, Leyton 33
District D1-8
Ansley-Litchfield 56, Bancroft-Rosalie 46
Class D2
District D2-2
Parkview Christian 76, Fullerton 53
District D2-6
Paxton 56, Stuart 47
District D2-7
Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Potter-Dix 44
District D2-8
Santee 61, Mullen 55, OT