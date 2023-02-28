BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class A

District A-6

Omaha Westside 83, Lincoln High 76, OT

Class B

District B-2

Platteview 63, Seward 37

District B-3

Scottsbluff 57, South Sioux City 41

District B-4

Elkhorn 57, Gering 35

District B-5

Crete 60, Waverly 41

District B-7

York 66, McCook 54

Class C1

District C1-1

Wahoo 79, St. Paul 15

District C1-4

Pierce 45, Columbus Scotus 26

District C1-5

Omaha Concordia 57, Holdrege 54

District C1-6

Sidney 34, Aurora 31

District C1-8

Auburn 72, Lincoln Lutheran 29

Class C2

District C2-4

Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Yutan 40

District C2-6

Tri County 60, Wakefield 47

District C2-8

Gordon/Rushville 40, Elmwood-Murdock 26

Class D1

District D1-1

North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Boyd County 37

District D1-2

Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Loomis 31

District D1-7

Mead 44, Leyton 33

District D1-8

Ansley-Litchfield 56, Bancroft-Rosalie 46

Class D2

District D2-2

Parkview Christian 76, Fullerton 53

District D2-6

Paxton 56, Stuart 47

District D2-7

Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Potter-Dix 44

District D2-8

Santee 61, Mullen 55, OT

