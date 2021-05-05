BOYS
Lincoln Southwest 2, Papillion-LaVista South 1
Millard South 3, Omaha Burke 2
Millard West 2, Lincoln East 1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Ralston 0
Omaha South 1, Millard North 0 (OT)
Platteview 2, Nebraska City 1
GIRLS
Kearney 3, Lincoln High 1
Norris 1, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
North Platte 3, Lincoln Pius X 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3
Omaha Marian 3, Omaha Westside 1
Omaha Mercy 1, Ralston 0 (OT)
Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Elkhorn North 0
Papillion-LaVista South 3, Bellevue East 1