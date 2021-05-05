Area soccer scores

BOYS

Lincoln Southwest 2, Papillion-LaVista South 1

Millard South 3, Omaha Burke 2

Millard West 2, Lincoln East 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Ralston 0

Omaha South 1, Millard North 0 (OT)

Platteview 2, Nebraska City 1

GIRLS

Kearney 3, Lincoln High 1

Norris 1, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

North Platte 3, Lincoln Pius X 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3

Omaha Marian 3, Omaha Westside 1

Omaha Mercy 1, Ralston 0 (OT)

Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Elkhorn North 0

Papillion-LaVista South 3, Bellevue East 1

