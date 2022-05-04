BOYS SCORES
Creighton Preparatory School 3, Elkhorn South 1 (OT)
Lexington 2, Scottsbluff 0
Lincoln East 2, Millard South 1
Mount Michael Benedictine 2, Bennington 1
Nebraska City 2, The Platte 1
Northwest 3, Hastings 0
South Sioux City 1, Blair 0
Waverly 1, Conestoga 0
GIRLS SCORES
Conestoga 3, Plattsmouth 0
Lincoln Pius X 2, Millard West 1 (SO)
Lincoln Southeast 4, North Platte 0
Northwest 2, Hastings 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Bennington 1
Omaha Marian 3, Millard North 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Elkhorn 0
Scottsbluff 2, Lexington 0