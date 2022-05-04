BOYS SCORES

Creighton Preparatory School 3, Elkhorn South 1 (OT)

Lexington 2, Scottsbluff 0

Lincoln East 2, Millard South 1

Mount Michael Benedictine 2, Bennington 1

Nebraska City 2, The Platte 1

Northwest 3, Hastings 0

South Sioux City 1, Blair 0

Waverly 1, Conestoga 0

GIRLS SCORES

Conestoga 3, Plattsmouth 0

Lincoln Pius X 2, Millard West 1 (SO)

Lincoln Southeast 4, North Platte 0

Northwest 2, Hastings 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Bennington 1

Omaha Marian 3, Millard North 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Elkhorn 0

Scottsbluff 2, Lexington 0