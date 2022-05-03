BOYS SCORES
Columbus Scotus 2, Schuyler 0
Hastings 1, Kearney Catholic 0 (SO)
Lexington 10, Holdrege 0
Lincoln Southwest 4, Columbus 0
Northwest 4, York 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Gross Catholic 0
Ralston 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
Scottsbluff 6, Gering 0
Waverly 2, Nebraska City 0
GIRLS SCORES
Bennington 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2
Columbus Scotus 7, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
Hastings 1, Kearney Catholic 0
Lexington 2, Holdrege 0
Lincoln East 1, Columbus 0
Lincoln Southwest 2, Papillion-LaVista South 0
Norris 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Northwest 6, Aurora 2
Omaha Duchesne Academy 3, Blair 1
Omaha Mercy 3, Platteview 2
Scottsbluff 1, Gering 0 (1-0 Forfeit)