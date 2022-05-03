BOYS SCORES

Columbus Scotus 2, Schuyler 0

Hastings 1, Kearney Catholic 0 (SO)

Lexington 10, Holdrege 0

Lincoln Southwest 4, Columbus 0

Northwest 4, York 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Gross Catholic 0

Ralston 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

Scottsbluff 6, Gering 0

Waverly 2, Nebraska City 0

GIRLS SCORES

Bennington 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2

Columbus Scotus 7, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Hastings 1, Kearney Catholic 0

Lexington 2, Holdrege 0

Lincoln East 1, Columbus 0

Lincoln Southwest 2, Papillion-LaVista South 0

Norris 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Northwest 6, Aurora 2

Omaha Duchesne Academy 3, Blair 1

Omaha Mercy 3, Platteview 2

Scottsbluff 1, Gering 0 (1-0 Forfeit)