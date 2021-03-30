Area soccer scores

BOYS

Conestoga 2, Ralston 1

Kearney Catholic 4, Hastings 0

Lexington 10, Holdrege 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1, Seward 0

Lincoln Northeast 2, Kearney 0

Northwest 3, Aurora 0

Schuyler 5, Columbus Lakeview 0

South Sioux City 4, Gross Catholic 0

Torrington, WY 3, Gering 0

GIRLS

Aurora 4, Northwest 1

Bellevue East 10, Omaha Northwest 0

Bellevue West 4, Omaha South 1

Blair 4, Omaha Concordia 0

Columbus 1, Kearney 0

Conestoga 11, Crete 1

Gretna 5, Papillion-LaVista 2

Hastings 1, Kearney Catholic 0 (SO)

Lexington 2, Holdrege 1

Lincoln East 6, Lincoln Southeast 1

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 8, Seward 0

Lincoln North Star 2, Lincoln High 1 (OT)

Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln Pius X 0

Millard West 2, Elkhorn South 1 (SO)

Omaha Benson 4, Omaha North 0

Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 9, Platteview 1

Omaha Westside 2, Millard North 1

Papillion-LaVista South 2, Omaha Marian 1

Ralston 8, Plattsmouth 1

Torrington, WY 2, Gering 0

