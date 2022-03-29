BOYS SCORES
Elkhorn South 1, Millard South 0 (SO)
Kearney 1, Lincoln Northeast 0
Kearney Catholic 2, Hastings 0
Lexington 3, Holdrege 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 5, Seward 0
Norris 1, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
Northwest 3, Aurora 0
Ralston 2, Conestoga 1
South Sioux City 7, Gross Catholic 2
GIRLS SCORES
Bellevue West 1, Omaha South 0
Columbus 1, Kearney 0
Columbus Lakeview 3, Schuyler 0
Conestoga 2, Crete 0
Elkhorn South 2, Millard West 1
Fremont 4, Omaha Northwest 1
Hastings 2, Kearney Catholic 0
Lexington 3, Holdrege 0
Lincoln High 3, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln East 1
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Pius X 2 (SO)
Omaha Burke 5, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 6, Platteview 1
Omaha Marian 2, Papillion-LaVista South 0