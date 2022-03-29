BOYS SCORES

Elkhorn South 1, Millard South 0 (SO)

Kearney 1, Lincoln Northeast 0

Kearney Catholic 2, Hastings 0

Lexington 3, Holdrege 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 5, Seward 0

Norris 1, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

Northwest 3, Aurora 0

Ralston 2, Conestoga 1

South Sioux City 7, Gross Catholic 2

GIRLS SCORES

Bellevue West 1, Omaha South 0

Columbus 1, Kearney 0

Columbus Lakeview 3, Schuyler 0

Conestoga 2, Crete 0

Elkhorn South 2, Millard West 1

Fremont 4, Omaha Northwest 1

Hastings 2, Kearney Catholic 0

Lexington 3, Holdrege 0

Lincoln High 3, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln East 1

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Pius X 2 (SO)

Omaha Burke 5, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 6, Platteview 1

Omaha Marian 2, Papillion-LaVista South 0

Tags

In other news