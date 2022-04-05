BOYS SCORES

Columbus Scotus 4, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Kearney Catholic 6, Aurora 1

Lincoln East 3, Grand Island 1

Lincoln Northeast 1, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Pius X 1, Lincoln North Star 0

Mount Michael Benedictine 3, Beatrice 0

Nebraska City 1, Ralston 0

Northwest 2, Holdrege 1

GIRLS SCORES

Bennington 1, Columbus 0

Blair 10, Plattsmouth 0

Gross Catholic 2, South Sioux City 1 (SO)

Hastings 3, York 0

Kearney Catholic 2, Aurora 0

Lincoln High 1, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Northeast 1, Lincoln North Star 0

Millard West 3, Bellevue West 1

Norris 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Elkhorn North 0

Platteview 3, Ralston 2

Schuyler 1, Crete 0