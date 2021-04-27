BOYS
Aurora 2, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1
Columbus 3, Kearney 1
Columbus Scotus 3, Hastings 1
Creighton Preparatory School 4, Millard West 0
Madison 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 1
Nebraska City 2, Platteview 1
Northwest 5, Crete 1
Omaha Central 5, Bellevue East 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
Omaha Westside 2, Millard South 1
Scottsbluff 11, Gering 2
South Sioux City 2, Mount Michael Benedictine 0
Waverly 10, Plattsmouth 0
GIRLS
Auburn 2, Nebraska City 1
Beatrice 3, Plattsmouth 0
Bellevue East 4, Omaha Central 2
Columbus Scotus 3, Hastings 2
Elkhorn 2, Blair 1 (OT)
Kearney 3, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 6, Aurora 0
Millard South 8, Omaha North 0
Norfolk 1, Fremont 0
Norris 1, Elkhorn North 0
Northwest 5, Crete 1
Omaha Burke 9, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Concordia 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 4, Omaha Mercy 1
Omaha Marian 2, Millard West 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Gross Catholic 0
Omaha Westside 1, Bellevue West 0
Ralston 6, Platteview 5 (OT)