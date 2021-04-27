Area soccer scores

BOYS

Aurora 2, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1

Columbus 3, Kearney 1

Columbus Scotus 3, Hastings 1

Creighton Preparatory School 4, Millard West 0

Madison 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 1

Nebraska City 2, Platteview 1

Northwest 5, Crete 1

Omaha Central 5, Bellevue East 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

Omaha Westside 2, Millard South 1

Scottsbluff 11, Gering 2

South Sioux City 2, Mount Michael Benedictine 0

Waverly 10, Plattsmouth 0

GIRLS

Auburn 2, Nebraska City 1

Beatrice 3, Plattsmouth 0

Bellevue East 4, Omaha Central 2

Columbus Scotus 3, Hastings 2

Elkhorn 2, Blair 1 (OT)

Kearney 3, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 6, Aurora 0

Millard South 8, Omaha North 0

Norfolk 1, Fremont 0

Norris 1, Elkhorn North 0

Northwest 5, Crete 1

Omaha Burke 9, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Concordia 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 4, Omaha Mercy 1

Omaha Marian 2, Millard West 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Gross Catholic 0

Omaha Westside 1, Bellevue West 0

Ralston 6, Platteview 5 (OT)

