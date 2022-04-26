BOYS SCORES
Bennington 6, Waverly 1
Columbus Lakeview 3, Seward 0
Columbus Scotus 2, Hastings 1
Creighton Preparatory School 3, Millard West 1
Kearney 2, Columbus 0 (OT)
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1, Aurora 0
Madison 2, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 1
Mount Michael Benedictine 1, South Sioux City 0
Nebraska City 1, The Platte 0
Norris 2, Elkhorn North 1
Northwest 2, Crete 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
Ralston 1, Beatrice 0
Scottsbluff 4, Gering 1
GIRLS SCORES
Beatrice 1, Plattsmouth 0
Bennington 5, Waverly 0
Columbus Scotus 8, Hastings 0
Elkhorn 3, Blair 1
Kearney 7, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3, Aurora 0
Lincoln Southwest 6, Norfolk 0
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 3, Omaha Concordia 2 (OT)
Millard North 1, Omaha South 0
Millard South 10, Omaha North 0
Millard West 1, Omaha Marian 0
Norris 3, Elkhorn North 0
Northwest 10, Crete 0
Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Northwest 1
Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
Omaha Westside 3, Bellevue West 0
Platteview 2, Ralston 1 (OT)
Schuyler 6, Auburn 1
Scottsbluff 1, Gering 0