BOYS SCORES

Bennington 6, Waverly 1

Columbus Lakeview 3, Seward 0

Columbus Scotus 2, Hastings 1

Creighton Preparatory School 3, Millard West 1

Kearney 2, Columbus 0 (OT)

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1, Aurora 0

Madison 2, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 1

Mount Michael Benedictine 1, South Sioux City 0

Nebraska City 1, The Platte 0

Norris 2, Elkhorn North 1

Northwest 2, Crete 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

Ralston 1, Beatrice 0

Scottsbluff 4, Gering 1

GIRLS SCORES

Beatrice 1, Plattsmouth 0

Bennington 5, Waverly 0

Columbus Scotus 8, Hastings 0

Elkhorn 3, Blair 1

Kearney 7, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3, Aurora 0

Lincoln Southwest 6, Norfolk 0

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 3, Omaha Concordia 2 (OT)

Millard North 1, Omaha South 0

Millard South 10, Omaha North 0

Millard West 1, Omaha Marian 0

Norris 3, Elkhorn North 0

Northwest 10, Crete 0

Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Northwest 1

Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

Omaha Westside 3, Bellevue West 0

Platteview 2, Ralston 1 (OT)

Schuyler 6, Auburn 1

Scottsbluff 1, Gering 0