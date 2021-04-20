BOYS
Aurora 5, Seward 0
Bellevue West 2, Bellevue East 1
Columbus Scotus 5, Blair 3
Conestoga 10, Plattsmouth 0
Kearney 2, Grand Island 1
Lexington 6, Kearney Catholic 1
Lincoln High 3, Elkhorn 0
Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln North Star 0
Mount Michael Benedictine 4, South Sioux City 0
Nebraska City 2, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
North Platte 10, Gering 0
Northwest 5, Schuyler 1
Omaha Central 3, Millard North 2
Omaha South 3, Millard West 2
Ralston 2, Gross Catholic 1
GIRLS
Aurora 4, Seward 1
Beatrice 5, Conestoga 3 (OT)
Bellevue East 5, Omaha Benson 0
Kearney 8, Grand Island 0
Lexington 1, Kearney Catholic 0
Millard South 2, Elkhorn 1
Millard West 5, Omaha South 0
North Platte 10, Gering 0
Northwest 8, Schuyler 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 6, Platteview 5
Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Bennington 0
Papillion-LaVista South 5, Lincoln North Star 0
Ralston 8, South Sioux City 0