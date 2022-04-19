BOYS SCORES

Columbus Scotus 8, Madison 2

Creighton Preparatory School 2, Papillion-LaVista 0

Gretna 3, Omaha Westside 1

Lexington 3, Kearney Catholic 0

Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln North Star 1

Millard North 5, Omaha Central 0

North Platte 4, Gering 2

Northwest 3, Schuyler 2

Omaha South 2, Millard West 1

Ralston 1, Gross Catholic 0

GIRLS SCORES

Beatrice 1, Conestoga 0

Columbus 1, Hastings 0

Elkhorn 2, Papillion-LaVista South 1

Elkhorn North 1, Bennington 0

Fremont 5, Lincoln High 1

Kearney 9, Grand Island 1

Lexington 2, Kearney Catholic 0

Millard North 2, Omaha Central 1

Millard West 3, Omaha South 0

Northwest 10, Schuyler 0

Omaha Northwest 3, Omaha North 0

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3, Platteview 2

Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Duchesne Academy 1 (OT)

Papillion-LaVista 1, Millard South 0

Ralston 3, South Sioux City 1

Seward 2, Aurora 1

York 1, Holdrege 0