BOYS SCORES
Columbus Scotus 8, Madison 2
Creighton Preparatory School 2, Papillion-LaVista 0
Gretna 3, Omaha Westside 1
Lexington 3, Kearney Catholic 0
Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln North Star 1
Millard North 5, Omaha Central 0
North Platte 4, Gering 2
Northwest 3, Schuyler 2
Omaha South 2, Millard West 1
Ralston 1, Gross Catholic 0
GIRLS SCORES
Beatrice 1, Conestoga 0
Columbus 1, Hastings 0
Elkhorn 2, Papillion-LaVista South 1
Elkhorn North 1, Bennington 0
Fremont 5, Lincoln High 1
Kearney 9, Grand Island 1
Lexington 2, Kearney Catholic 0
Millard North 2, Omaha Central 1
Millard West 3, Omaha South 0
Northwest 10, Schuyler 0
Omaha Northwest 3, Omaha North 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3, Platteview 2
Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Duchesne Academy 1 (OT)
Papillion-LaVista 1, Millard South 0
Ralston 3, South Sioux City 1
Seward 2, Aurora 1
York 1, Holdrege 0