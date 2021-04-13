Area soccer scores

BOYS

Beatrice 3, Gross Catholic 2

Columbus Scotus 2, Kearney Catholic 1 (SO)

Crete 3, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 1

Hastings 1, North Platte 0

Kearney 1, Lincoln Southeast 0 (OT)

Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln Northeast 0

Madison 5, Holdrege 4 (OT)

Platteview 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2 (OT)

Scottsbluff 1, Torrington, WY 0

York 2, Columbus Lakeview 0

GIRLS

Bellevue West 7, Omaha Benson 0

Blair 4, Elkhorn North 2

Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 1

Columbus Scotus 2, Kearney Catholic 0

Gross Catholic 7, Conestoga 0

Kearney 3, Lincoln Southeast 1

Lincoln East 2, Papillion-LaVista 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 7, Schuyler 0

Millard South 4, Omaha Bryan 0

North Platte 7, Hastings 0

Omaha Burke 1, Lewis Central, IA 0

Omaha Central 2, Omaha Duchesne Academy 1 (OT)

Omaha Mercy 2, Omaha South 0

Omaha Westside 12, Omaha North 0

Scottsbluff 12, Torrington, WY 1

