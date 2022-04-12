BOYS SCORES

Crete 3, Columbus Lakeview 0

Kearney 3, Lincoln Southeast 2 (OT)

Kearney Catholic 2, Columbus Scotus 0

Lincoln Southwest 6, Lincoln Northeast 1

Millard South 4, Bellevue West 0

Northwest 2, Schuyler 1

Scottsbluff 2, Torrington, WY 1

The Platte 3, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2

GIRLS SCORES

Aurora 3, Holdrege 0

Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 0

Columbus Scotus 8, Kearney Catholic 0

Gross Catholic 1, Conestoga 0

Lexington 6, Schuyler 0

Lincoln Southeast 5, Kearney 3

Millard South 5, Omaha Bryan 1

North Platte 3, Hastings 0

Northwest 4, York 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 8, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha South 3, Omaha Burke 1

Omaha Westside 16, Omaha North 0