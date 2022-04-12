BOYS SCORES
Crete 3, Columbus Lakeview 0
Kearney 3, Lincoln Southeast 2 (OT)
Kearney Catholic 2, Columbus Scotus 0
Lincoln Southwest 6, Lincoln Northeast 1
Millard South 4, Bellevue West 0
Northwest 2, Schuyler 1
Scottsbluff 2, Torrington, WY 1
The Platte 3, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2
GIRLS SCORES
Aurora 3, Holdrege 0
Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 0
Columbus Scotus 8, Kearney Catholic 0
Gross Catholic 1, Conestoga 0
Lexington 6, Schuyler 0
Lincoln Southeast 5, Kearney 3
Millard South 5, Omaha Bryan 1
North Platte 3, Hastings 0
Northwest 4, York 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 8, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha South 3, Omaha Burke 1
Omaha Westside 16, Omaha North 0