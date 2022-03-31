BOYS SCORES

Bennington 4, Schuyler 0

Columbus Scotus 4, Blair 3 (OT)

Creighton Preparatory School 3, South Sioux City 1

Crete 6, Seward 0

Gretna 3, Omaha Central 2

Lexington 4, North Platte 0

Lincoln Northeast 3, Fremont 1

Lincoln Pius X 4, Omaha Burke 2 (OT)

Lincoln Southwest 1, Columbus 0

Millard North 7, Omaha Northwest 0

Norris 3, Elkhorn 1

Northwest 1, York 0

Omaha Westside 1, Elkhorn South 0 (SO)

Papillion-LaVista South 2, Omaha Benson 0

GIRLS SCORES

Bennington 10, Schuyler 0

Columbus Lakeview 1, Aurora 0

Columbus Scotus 1, Blair 0

Conestoga 3, Nebraska City 1

Elkhorn South 2, Omaha Westside 0

Grand Island 1, Hastings 0

Lincoln East 8, Norfolk 0

Millard South 1, Bellevue West 0

Millard West 2, Papillion-LaVista South 1

Norris 6, Elkhorn 0

North Platte 2, Lexington 1

Northwest 5, York 1

Omaha Marian 5, Omaha South 0

Tags

In other news