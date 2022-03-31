BOYS SCORES
Bennington 4, Schuyler 0
Columbus Scotus 4, Blair 3 (OT)
Creighton Preparatory School 3, South Sioux City 1
Crete 6, Seward 0
Gretna 3, Omaha Central 2
Lexington 4, North Platte 0
Lincoln Northeast 3, Fremont 1
Lincoln Pius X 4, Omaha Burke 2 (OT)
Lincoln Southwest 1, Columbus 0
Millard North 7, Omaha Northwest 0
Norris 3, Elkhorn 1
Northwest 1, York 0
Omaha Westside 1, Elkhorn South 0 (SO)
Papillion-LaVista South 2, Omaha Benson 0
GIRLS SCORES
Bennington 10, Schuyler 0
Columbus Lakeview 1, Aurora 0
Columbus Scotus 1, Blair 0
Conestoga 3, Nebraska City 1
Elkhorn South 2, Omaha Westside 0
Grand Island 1, Hastings 0
Lincoln East 8, Norfolk 0
Millard South 1, Bellevue West 0
Millard West 2, Papillion-LaVista South 1
Norris 6, Elkhorn 0
North Platte 2, Lexington 1
Northwest 5, York 1
Omaha Marian 5, Omaha South 0